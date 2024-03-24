Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,240 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,105. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.