Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

