Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.