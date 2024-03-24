Bangor Savings Bank Has $374,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $80.49. 164,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,260. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

