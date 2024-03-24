Bangor Savings Bank Has $39,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.08 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.95. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

