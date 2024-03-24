Bangor Savings Bank Has $664,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 59.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.24. 1,295,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.