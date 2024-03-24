Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

