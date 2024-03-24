Bangor Savings Bank Sells 14,617 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

MasTec Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $89.87. 482,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.