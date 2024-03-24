Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,031 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 1,010,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.