Bangor Savings Bank Sells 660 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.