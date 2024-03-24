Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

