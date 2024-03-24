Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.58. 2,046,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

