Bank of America Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $210.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.