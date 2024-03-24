Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $7.80. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3,064 shares changing hands.

Bankinter Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.