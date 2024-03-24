Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.