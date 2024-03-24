Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Beldex has a total market cap of $262.82 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.86 or 0.05144142 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00081970 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018064 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010030 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022256 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017449 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.
Beldex Profile
Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
