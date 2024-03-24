Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $672,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.