Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.89

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.89 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.55). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 43.95 ($0.56), with a volume of 13,853 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £325.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

