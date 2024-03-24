Berenberg Bank Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

