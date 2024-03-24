Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $962.51 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,291.40 billion and $962.51 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $65,676.14 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.20 or 0.00729641 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00054867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00130358 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,663,187 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
