Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

BKH opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after buying an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

