BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.93

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 91,569 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.