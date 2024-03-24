BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.93

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 91,569 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
