BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.17 and traded as low as C$10.12. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 131,575 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.12.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.