BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Shares Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,245 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund makes up about 1.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.