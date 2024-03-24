BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.