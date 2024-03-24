BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

