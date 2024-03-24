Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$340.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$290.00 to C$340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

TSE:BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$270.67. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$206.30 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.