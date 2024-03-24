Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.76.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,471 shares of company stock worth $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

