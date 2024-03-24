Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7,913.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 11,727,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

