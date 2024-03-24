Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $1,353.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The firm has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,052.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.