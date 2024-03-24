Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,133. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $203.51. 325,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

