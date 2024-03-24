Brokerages Set AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) PT at $237.40

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7,779.93 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $115.26 and a 52 week high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011 over the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.