Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.07. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

