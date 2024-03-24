Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $70.15

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

