Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $71.09

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

