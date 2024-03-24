Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $8.75

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 572,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

