Brokers Set Expectations for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.75. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.