Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,164 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PSX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.45. 2,078,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
