Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

