Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,087. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.