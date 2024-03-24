Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

