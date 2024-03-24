Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,321 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

