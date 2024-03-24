Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,379. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

