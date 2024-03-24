Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 11,865,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,885,132. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

