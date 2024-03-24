Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA traded down $13.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.23. 57,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,182. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $570.78 and a 12-month high of $1,625.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,435.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,667.71.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

