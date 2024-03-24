Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

