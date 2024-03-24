Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

