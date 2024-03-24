Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.