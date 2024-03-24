Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 7,231,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,131. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

