Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

